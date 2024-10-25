Leading German clubs are experiencing difficulties in the Champions League competition.

In the Champions League, German Bundesliga handball teams are still grappling with their form. SC Magdeburg endured a sizable loss to reigning champions FC Barcelona, with the final score being 26:32 (11:15). Manuel Zehnder was Magdeburg's top scorer, netting six goals. Currently sitting second-to-last in the table, SC Magdeburg needs every point possible to advance to the knockout round.

Despite missing their long-term injured players, Magdeburg could count on the contributions of Philipp Weber and Oscar Bergendahl, who had recently been questionable. Magdeburg struggled with their first four attacks and made too many errors in attack, falling behind early. When the gap grew to four goals, coach Bennet Wiegert called a timeout, which helped break the momentum and close the gap. However, by half-time, Magdeburg found themselves five goals behind.

After the break, Magdeburg tried to fight back but lacked cohesion in attack and stability in defense. The goalkeeper duel clearly favored the hosts, who even expanded their lead. Despite their efforts, SCM could not turn the tide, and the game was effectively decided after 40 minutes.

Moving on, German representatives Füchse Berlin also suffered a loss in their subsequent match. In their home game against French champions Paris Saint-Germain, coach Jaron Siewert's team was defeated 38:40 (20:20). With six points after six games, the Füchse are currently fifth in Group A, having previously lost to Sporting Lisbon, making it their third defeat overall.

Berlin started strongly, taking a three-goal lead in the early stages. Early in the game, Jerry Tollbring sustained a knee injury and had to leave the field. Paris Saint-Germain then improved, and an entertaining match ensued. In the second half, Luka Karabatic, brother of handball legend and former Kiel player Nikola Karabatic, was sent off for his third two-minute suspension (49.). Nevertheless, PSG remained relentless and secured their victory.

Mathias Gidsel was the top scorer for the Füchse, scoring ten goals. Füchse Berlin will have an opportunity to regain their confidence in the Bundesliga when they face promoted side SG BBM Bietigheim on Sunday at 16:30 CEST. Prior to that, SC Magdeburg will compete in Stuttgart at 15:00 CEST.

