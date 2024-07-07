Le Pen party rails against Macron's "alliance of shame"

The Right-wing Nationalists failed surprisingly clearly to secure an absolute majority in the French parliamentary election. The party leader blames President Macron for the tactical maneuvers. "These deals are handing France over to the far-left extremists," he fumed.

The chief of the French Right-wing Nationals, Jordan Bardella, lashed out at his political opponents after the surprising victory of the left-wing alliance in the parliamentary election. "The coalition of shame and the electoral deals that Macron struck with radical left groups are depriving the French tonight of a policy of growth that they had endorsed with a large majority," Bardella shouted in Vincennes, Paris. "These deals are handing France over to the far-left extremists."

However, his party still celebrated "the greatest breakthrough in their history," Bardella emphasized under the applause of his supporters. "The RN is more than ever the only alternative to the unity party."

The center-right and left alliances had formed a tactical alliance before the second round of the parliamentary election and withdrew many of their own candidates to avoid taking votes from each other. Their supporters called on the parties to vote against the RN.

Smaller, but clearer right-wing shift

According to initial projections after the decisive second round of the French parliamentary election, the left-green alliance is surprisingly far ahead. The New People's Front is reportedly set to receive between 172 and 215 of the 577 seats. The RN of Marine Le Pen, who had hoped for an absolute majority, is therefore expected to slip to third place with 115 to 155 seats - even behind the presidential government of Emmanuel Macron with 150 to 180 seats.

The right-wing shift in France is thus smaller than expected. The Right-wing Nationals can still significantly expand their faction: They currently have only 88 deputies in the French National Assembly.

