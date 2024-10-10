Lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs assert that the authorities clandestinely disclosed evidence to the press, potentially hampering a fair judicial process.

The legal document submitted in the Southern District of New York references the 2016 hotel footage, which was exclusively unveiled by CNN, depicting Combs physically handling and kicking his then-partner, Cassie Ventura.

Combs' legal team accused the authorities of disclosing the video to CNN. They failed to present any proof supporting their allegations.

CNN elected to remain silent on the matter.

At present, the artist and music producer is being detained in federal detention centres as he awaits trial on charges of conspiracy in organized crime, sex trafficking, and transports for the purpose of prostitution. He has maintained his innocence.

Combs is also facing a host of civil lawsuits citing various sexual misconduct allegations and illegal activities against him.

In addition, the motion filed by Combs' lawyers suggests that authorities informed the media about the searches conducted at his homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March.

The motion argues that the disclosures "contaminate the jury pool and infringe on Combs' right to a fair trial."

Combs' attorneys requested that the judge issue a gag order, restricting the government from disseminating details about the trial evidence to the media. They claim the alleged leaks hinder Combs' ability to secure a fair trial.

They assert that the leaks originated from agents within the Department of Homeland Security, the division responsible for the home searches, rather than from the case's prosecutors.

Agents from HSI New York and the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.

Combs' lawyers claimed that the prosecutors stated that they did not acquire the hotel surveillance footage through the grand jury process and that the DHS agents did not possess the video until after it was broadcast by CNN.

Initial accusations of maltreatment towards Ventura, which were included in a lawsuit filed by her in November 2023, were denied by Combs.

Following the release of the video, Combs expressed regret.

This report incorporates contributions from CNN's Lisa Respers France.

Combs' legal team argued that the disclosure of the hotel footage to CNN by unknown sources from the Department of Homeland Security potentially contaminated the jury pool and infringed on his right to a fair trial. Due to the leaks, Combs' attorneys suggested that he might struggle to secure an impartial jury in the media-saturated business environment.

Read also: