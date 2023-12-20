Skip to content
Lawyer ahead of ECJ ruling: could be "Bosman to the power of ten"

The European Court of Justice makes a landmark ruling in the dispute over the Super League. The future of the European Cup is at stake.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
The ruling of the European Court of Justice is eagerly awaited. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Belgian lawyer Jean-Louis Dupont, who wrote legal and soccer history as the representative of Jean-Marc Bosman in 1995, believes that the eagerly awaited ruling of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on the Super League could lead to a revolution.

"The ruling has the potential to be Bosman to the power of ten," Dupont told "Zeit Online". This Thursday, the ECJ will rule on the lawsuit filed by Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, who are challenging the monopoly of the continental association UEFA. The proceedings could break the association's monopoly and enable the creation of a European Super League.

"This time it's not about regulating the labor market, but about the fundamental conditions under which competitions are allowed to take place on the soccer market," said Dupont. In the mid-1990s, the Belgian represented his compatriot and professional footballer Bosman. Together, they obtained a ruling from the European Court of Justice that footballers should be allowed to move without having to pay a transfer fee when their contract expired. The ruling liberalized the job market in professional soccer. From then on, players gained much more power over their employers, the clubs.

Now Dupont is involved again. He is representing Royal Antwerp in a second case, which will also be decided on Thursday and also deals with the power of UEFA. The Belgian club is taking legal action against the so-called Homegrown Player Rule, according to which at least eight players in a squad must have been trained by the club itself. The verdicts are expected on Thursday at 9.30 am.

Source: www.stern.de

