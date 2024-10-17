Lawmakers in Russia approve measure prohibiting promotion of neglectful treatment towards children

Russian legislators have unitedly endorsed a proposed bill discouraging the dissemination of the "childfree lifestyle" ideology, during its initial debate, as indicated in a real-time feed from the legislative chamber. Chamber President Vyacheslav Volodin encouraged lawmakers to support the prohibition. Volodin explained, "Currently, a cultural war is ongoing." This regulation will impact public material, such as online content, media, promotional campaigns, and films. Violations could result in fines ranging from 400,000 rubles (approx. 3,800 euros) for individuals to 5 million rubles for businesses. Russia grapples with demographic challenges, including an aging population and low birth rates, which are further exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The governing body, the Russian Orthodox Church, and influential conservative figures often advocate "traditional values" as a means of deterring liberal Western ideals and checking Russia's demographic decline.

14:09 Upset Faithful Assault Soldiers and Overrun Church in Ukraine

Ukrainian officials have decided that the local St. Michael's Cathedral will subsequently fall under a different religious institution's authority. Disgruntled followers of the Moscow Patriarch retaliated by entering the church, leading to contentious exchanges and injuries.

13:54 Zelenskyy Argues for "Coercion for Peace" in Brussels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented his strategy for defeating Russia to EU leaders in Brussels, advocating for "peace through force." Zelenskyy explained in Brussels that the strategy is to create "peace through coercion." Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and the US are urged to ensure that a suitable missile battery can be stationed in Ukraine to achieve this outcome.

13:25 Incarcerated U.S. Citizen in Russia Endures Abuse

Imprisoned U.S. citizen Stephen Hubbard, who was recently convicted of engaging in "mercenary activities" on behalf of Ukraine, allegedly suffers from continuous abuse during his confinement in Russian custody, according to another imprisoned individual. Russian guards are reportedly mistreating the 72-year-old U.S. citizen by beating him, starving him, and subjecting him to electric shocks and forced sexual acts, claims Ukrainian soldier Igor Tychyko, who was later released. A Moscow court sentenced Hubbard to six years and ten months in prison earlier in the month on accusations of acting as a mercenary for Ukraine.

12:50 Potential Hazard: Experts Alert to Russian Fake Fleet

The so-called Russian ghost fleet is leaving marine trails across the world's seas and poses a threat to the environment. According to a survey conducted by "Politico" and SourceMaterial, Russian vessels have left major spills in at least nine occasions in recent years. The investigation suggests the existence of a continuously expanding fleet of over 600 ships transporting oil on behalf of Moscow, with ownership often shrouded in secrecy. Many of these ships are antiquated and poorly maintained, making accountability difficult in the event of a leak or serious incident. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard expresses concerns about the ships, stating they "constitute a significant threat" to marine environments. "The oil spills and the risk of oil slicks are appalling," says Isaac Levi, head of the Europe-Russia program and expert on ghost fleets at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. "It's a ticking time bomb."

12:23 Contaminated Land: Kyiv Seeks International Aid

Ukraine is exerting its utmost efforts to clear vast areas of landmines and other explosive remnants as swiftly as possible. Success is contingent on international support, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Julia Svyrydenko at an international conference on mine clearance in Lausanne, Switzerland. Prime Minister Denys Shmyral is also present. Large swathes of Ukraine are contaminated with hundreds of thousands of mines, cluster bombs, and unexploded ammunition from both Russia and Ukraine, in combat zones.

11:58 Moscow's Response to Victory Strategy

Moscow continues to promote its actions in Ukraine as a triumph. It remains calm in response to the "victory strategy" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, criticism of the situation is growing within Russia, according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Not only ultranationalist Girkin speaks of a "strategic defeat," as reported by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

11:34 Further Russian Gains at Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Steel Production at Risk

Ukrainian steel production could be diminished by half if Russian troops capture a crucial coal mine near the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. This is claimed by the Reuters news agency, citing Oleksandr Kalenkov, head of the Ukrainian Steel Association. The mine provides a distinctive type of coal required for the production of coke, a crucial element in steelmaking. This is the second most significant source of income for Ukraine beyond agriculture. As per trade statistics, metal exports during the first eight months of this year amounted to nearly $2 billion - a necessary financial resource for Ukraine.

The Pokrovsk coal mine, the largest coking coal producer in Ukraine and one of the largest in Eastern Europe, is located 10 kilometers west of Pokrovsk. The mine produces coal required for coke production, which is essential for steelmaking and is the second major source of income for Ukraine after agriculture, as reported by Reuters. The frontline in the eastern part of the city has been the site of sustained clashes for several months and is a primary target for the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region. Pokrovsk serves as a crucial logistics hub for Ukrainian forces. As per trade statistics, exports of steel products during the first eight months of 2024 totaled almost $2 billion.

11:05 Zelensky Heading to Brussels: " essential protection for Ukraine needed before winter's chill"Before the EU summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is advocating for additional aid for his country's "victory strategy". "What's crucial now is increased protection for Ukraine ahead of winter," Zelensky states in a video message from the plane to Brussels, which he shared on Telegram. The Ukrainian president aims to present his "victory strategy" to his EU colleagues today. "Every European head of state and government will hear how we need to bolster our position," he adds further. "We must put an end to this war justly."

11:05 Australia to Distribute Ukraine with Multiple Abrams TanksAustralia will now transfer 49 of its aging Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine. Defense Minister Richard Marles explains that the government will transfer most of its U.S.-made M1A1 tanks, valued at around €150 million, to Ukraine – months following Kyiv's request. In February, Marles had stated that this was not on his government's agenda.

10:46 NATO Chief: Dialogue with Moscow only from a Position of StrengthThe new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte advises that Ukraine should commence talks with Russia from a position of strength. "We stand ready, if necessary, in the long run," Rutte states ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also anticipated. "Of course, we want to eventually reach a point where Ukraine can negotiate with Russia from a position of strength. Until that time transpires, he (Zelensky) can rely on continued backing," he adds.

10:15 "Closest Tank Engagement I've Ever Seen" - Ukrainian Tank Destroys Russian Troop CarrierA Ukrainian tank has destroyed an enemy troop transporter in the Russian region of Kursk from a remarkably close distance. Videos show the armored Russian vehicle being hit by a shell from the tank's cannon from just a few meters away. Shortly thereafter, a second Ukrainian tank fires an additional shot at the wreckage of the Russian military transporter. According to a Forbes report, the Ukrainian side is employing two T-64 or T-72 tanks from the 17th Tank Brigade of Ukraine. Former US general Mark Hertling describes the incident on X as "the closest tank engagement I've ever seen".

09:52 Russian Airstrikes Also in Syria: Ten Civilians KilledRussia's military is not limiting its attacks to Ukraine. Ten civilians were killed, and thirty were wounded, according to activists, in airstrikes carried out by Russia's forces in northwestern Syria, on Wednesday evening. Among the ten civilians killed near Idlib, including a child, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. Among the injured are fourteen children, the observatory mentioned. The observatory confirmed that Russia targeted a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of the city of Idlib.

09:24 Deputy Commander of a Special Unit in Moscow Region Shot DeadThe deputy commander of a military special unit was fatally shot in his car in the Moscow region. According to independent Russian website "Important Stories" and others, an unidentified assailant fired at 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov from close range. Klenkov had returned from the war in Ukraine just a week prior.

08:55 Russian Ultra-Nationalist Describes "Military Defeat" in Offensive CampaignImprisoned Russian ultranationalist Igor Girkin views no success for his country in the war. According to the Institute for the Study of War, the former officer predicts that the offensive campaign this summer and fall has failed to achieve its objectives. It is also improbable that this will happen before the so-called mud season. Girkin even refers to a "strategic military defeat." According to Girkin, who is wanted internationally for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, the Russian offensive in Kharkiv has stalled, and the offensives in the Donetsk region have only pushed back Ukrainian positions without breaking the front line. The Russian forces would require their reserves to defend against the Ukrainian advance into the Kursk region. The Ukrainian defense has been successful, repelling Russian offensives with minimal territorial losses, conducting strong counterattacks, preserving unused reserves, and maintaining morale in the military and society.

08:23 Dozens of Russian Drones Over UkraineRussia is once again bombarding Ukraine with numerous drone attacks. The air defense shot down twenty-two out of fifty-six Russian drones during the nighttime attack, the Ukrainian military reported. Two-seventy drones were likely taken down by electronic countermeasures and crashed. Two drones headed towards Belarus. However, five drones did damage infrastructure in regions near the front. Attacks on energy infrastructure were reported in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv. No casualties were reported, regional governor Vitaliy Kim stated, but power outages occurred in some areas.

07:55 SBU: Ukrenergo Security Chief ArrestedThe Ukrainian security service (SBU) has apprehended a senior security officer from state energy firm Ukrenergo, as stated by its own announcement. He is implicated in justifying the Russian invasion, denying the existence of an autonomous Ukrainian state, and backing the murder of civilians. Moreover, it is alleged that he disclosed information regarding the repercussions of strikes on crucial infrastructure. Ukrenergo announced via Telegram that they have temporarily suspended one of their employees in connection with the case: "Any endorsement of Russian aggression is unacceptable to the Ukrenergo team," it stated. Ukrenergo also highlighted that nine of their employees have passed away due to Russian attacks during their work, and another eleven are on the frontlines. If found guilty, the suspect faces up to eight years in prison and seizure of his assets.

07:23 NATO Ambassador Dashes Zelensky's NATO ExpectationsNATO does not plan to extend an invitation to Ukraine into the alliance in the near future, as per US Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, reported by "Voice of America". "I believe NATO's stance on this matter is unequivocal. We declared at the 75th anniversary summit that Ukraine is on an unalterable path to membership and will eventually become a NATO member. However, the alliance is not yet at a stage where it is discussing an imminent invitation," Smith stated ahead of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. On the previous day, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his "Victory Plan" in Kyiv, with Ukraine's membership into NATO being the main focus.

06:56 White House Announces Ramstein Meeting ReschedulingThe US administration has postponed a gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to November and will conduct it through digital means. The White House made this announcement after a telephone conversation between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, which also addressed fresh financial aid for Ukraine. Initially, Biden was due to convene a session of the Ukraine Contact Group on October 12 in Germany, but this was deferred due to Hurricane "Milton". The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is an American-led alliance of over 50 nations, including all 32 NATO members, that meets at the US Air Base Ramstein in Germany. The last meeting at Ramstein on September 6 was the 24th assembly of the group since its establishment in April 2022.

06:30 Israel Uncovers Advanced Russian Weapons at Hezbollah SitesIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed that Israeli forces have discovered "advanced" Russian weapons at Hezbollah militia fortresses in southern Lebanon. As per the French daily "Le Figaro", Netanyahu stated that only the Lebanese army is authorized to keep weapons south of the Litani River, as per a 2006 UN resolution. "However, Hezbollah has dug hundreds of tunnels and concealed locations in this area, where we have recently discovered several advanced Russian weapons," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

06:02 Ukraine Sets Grim RecordA mine clearance conference in Ukraine is taking place today in Lausanne. The United Nations deems Ukraine as the most heavily mined country worldwide. Potentially, an area equal to double the size of Bavaria poses a danger, along with mined maritime areas. Since the widespread invasion on February 24, 2022, there have been over 1,000 casualties from mines and unexploded ordnance - including 300 deaths, with 30 deaths this year alone. Over 2,100 deminers are currently working, having surveyed over 1,500 square kilometers - a region the size of Berlin and Hamburg combined - and rendered over 530,000 explosive items safe. The government estimates the cost of clearing the entire country at approximately 30 billion euros.

01:45 Lithuania and Ukraine to Construct Ammunition FacilityLithuania and Ukraine will collaborate on building an ammunition factory, according to the Lithuanian Ministry of Economy. The facility will produce a variety of RDX explosives. Construction is set to commence in Lithuania next year.

00:04 Explosion at British DHL Warehouse: Investigators Pursue Russian LinksFollowing a fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, UK, anti-terror police are probing whether it was a Russian sabotage act, as reported by the Guardian. On July 22, an explosion occurred at the warehouse, seemingly caused by an explosive device contained in a package traveled by air. No one was harmed. Concurrently, a similar event took place at a DHL cargo center in Leipzig, Germany, with the Federal Prosecutor's Office taking control of the investigation. Security sources suspect it was a Russian-led operation.

23:01 Zelensky to Attend NATO Defense Ministers' MeetingUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to participate in the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, according to a revised schedule. Today, Zelensky presented his victory plan, which features a formal invitation for NATO membership.

