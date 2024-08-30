- LawEnforcement Agents Apprehending Unruly Horses on A44 Highway

Law enforcement agents on the A44 roadway close to Wuerselen managed to corral two runaway steeds. A motorist had called the cops at night and guided them with his emergency blinkers, as per the Aachen police's statement. The officers who arrived swiftly then managed to capture the horses, employing the leads of their police dogs to steer them away from the road. The animals spent the night in the yard of the highway police station. The horses' owner eventually showed up the next day to claim them.

The motorist expressed his relief that other vehicles on the A44 road avoided the runaway steeds. Upon inquiring about the situation, he learned that the horses had found their way home the following day.

