Education - Law students can write their first exam on a laptop

In future, prospective fully qualified lawyers in Saxony-Anhalt will also be able to take the written exams for their first state examination on a laptop. This year, the e-exam will also be introduced for the first state examination in law, as announced by the Ministry of Justice on Wednesday. Accordingly, the ministry and Martin Luther University (MLU) Halle-Wittenberg have agreed that law students will have the opportunity to take their exams on a laptop instead of by hand for the first time in August 2024.

Saxony-Anhalt was the first federal state to introduce the e-exam for the second state examination in 2019. Since then, almost 99 percent of students have written their exams on a laptop. According to the Ministry of Justice, Saxony-Anhalt's e-exam was the only one of its kind in Germany until October 2021. Other federal states have since followed suit. The technology is provided for the exams. Justice Minister Franziska Weidinger (CDU) explained the expansion: "We are not only keeping up with the times, but above all we are also responding to the wishes of the students."

Press release information on the e-exam

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de