- Law Enforcement Provides Four-Week Shield to Referee Stegemann

Bundesliga referee Stegemann from FIFA disclosed that he required police protection for a month subsequent to a sizeable blunder. During an early April 2023 bout between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum, Stegemann neglected to grant a legitimate penalty, leading to a 1-1 draw. As a consequence, Dortmund missed out on two vital points in their competition against Bayern Munich, who eventually secured the German football title on the final day.

In an apology on the following day, Stegemann acknowledged his error, but he also experienced threats against his life. As reported in "General-Anzeiger", Stegemann, a 39-year-old hailing from Niederkassel, shared this information during a discussion with other referees at the Sports University in Cologne.

"Good grief, they're tearing you apart."

Upon entering the locker room, he discovered a message on his phone from his spouse, stating, "Good grief, they're tearing you apart." Stegemann had been certain in his call on the field, and the video assistant hadn't asked for a review. It was only after the final whistle that doubts began to plague him, mainly due to the reactions of the Dortmund players.

He became aware that a single decision may have affected the outcome of the German championship. Stegemann could not recall the initial 30 kilometers of his journey home, as detailed in a recollection by the Rhineland referee. The following day, a planned gathering with his son was postponed to accommodate interviews and accept responsibility for his mistake.

Suddenly, the police at his doorstep

That same evening, two police officers arrived at his residence to inform him of proven threats against him and his family. Stegemann revealed this incident during his television appearance in Munich, subsequently receiving four weeks of protection.

His wife encouraged him to continue his refereeing career. Possibly, the passion had waned following his role in the DFB-Pokal final between Freiburg and Leipzig in 2022, he acknowledged. "Perhaps I grew arrogant. But humility is essential. You make the majority of your errors upon success."

