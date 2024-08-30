- Law enforcement officials unearth canines during inspection on A6 highway route.

Authorities halted a cargo of neglected pooches on the A6 highway close to Hockenheim in the Rhein-Neckar region. According to the law enforcement, the five Havaneses, enduring the sweltering outdoor heat surpassing 30 degrees, lacked access to water, were confined in their own filth, and appeared significantly mistreated. Moreover, there were suspicions that the accompanying animal documents could be fake. The canines were consequently handed over to the veterinary department's care. A 40-year-old delivery person was accused of infringing upon the animal welfare regulations.

