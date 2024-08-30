- Law enforcement officials uncover substantial quantities of illicit substances in the southern region of Hesse.

Law enforcement authorities have grabbed kilos of illicit substances and substantial sums of money from various flats in Riedstadt, within the Groß-Gerau district. According to the police and the Darmstadter public prosecutor's office, officers seized around 19.5 kilograms of marijuana, more than 10 kilograms of hashish, approximately 3 kilograms of amphetamines, roughly 400 ecstasy tablets, around 270 grams of cocaine, and substantial amounts of prescription medication.

Furthermore, approximately 36,000 euros in cash, an extendable baton, and a replica firearm were also obtained during the search of the three apartments. The operation was carried out on Tuesday as part of an investigation into alleged illicit drug trading.

Two individuals, aged 27 and 38, had outstanding warrants for their arrest and were subsequently detained.

During the investigation into alleged drug trading, authorities confiscated significant quantities of drugs, including marijuana, hashish, amphetamines, ecstasy, and cocaine. Furthermore, the suspects were found in possession of various illicit drugs in the form of prescription medication.

Read also: