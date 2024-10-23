Skip to content
Law enforcement officials uncover remains concealed within wall structures.

For a stretch of time, there had been no communication between a 48-year-old woman and her social circle. Inquiries were initiated. A deceased body detection dog signaled - inside the dwelling of her partner in crime.

In the German state of Baden-Württemberg, there's a man under scrutiny for allegedly murdering his partner and concealing her corpse within their shared residence in Stuttgart. The 46-year-old individual is currently detained, as per the disclosure by the law enforcement and the public prosecutor's office. Contacts close to the 48-year-old woman reported her disappearance after months of absence. The specific duration of her disappearance was not elaborated by a police spokesperson.

As the case against the Romanian individual strengthened during the investigation, authorities searched the apartment in southern Stuttgart at the beginning of the week with the aid of a cadaver dog. "Upon opening a wall, investigators uncovered a body in a hidden chamber behind it and placed the suspect under arrest." The details of the homicide, the progression of events, and a possible reason are yet to be exposed.

Although the woman's demise has not formally been confirmed to be that of the missing 48-year-old, investigations are still ongoing. "At this stage, there's no room for doubt about it being her," the spokesperson revealed. Uncertainty remains, such as whether the two were still a couple at the time of the crime.

Despite the lack of official confirmation, investigators are leaning towards the possibility of murder and manslaughter in the case of the missing woman. The deceased body discovered in the hidden chamber matches the description of the missing 48-year-old, according to the investigator's findings.

