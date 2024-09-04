Law enforcement officials manage to outwit illicit trafficking networks.

There's ongoing policing action in multiple German regions, zeroing in on a suspected human trafficking operation. Authorities are sweeping through five states, including Thuringia, Baden-Württemberg, Schleswig-Holstein, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Saxony-Anhalt, with a direct emphasis on Jena, Thuringia, as per a police representative. Earlier reports suggest such activity.

Three Syrian and two Iraqi nationals have been apprehended as part of the operation, with a total of 18 individuals under scrutiny. Their roles range from drivers to higher-level organizers. The allegations leveled against them involve smuggling at least 140 people across the West Balkan route between 2023 and 2024.

Vans believed to be the smuggling vehicles

Insider info suggests that vans may have been utilized for transporting these individuals. They were reportedly housed in a flat in Jena initially. As for payment, an unconventional method known as "Hawala banking" is said to have been employed. This involves exchanging cash through intermediaries, bypassing traditional banking systems.

Law enforcement came to know about the operation following repeated stops of vans on the West Balkan route. Gathering information from individual instances eventually led to a larger understanding of the operation's scope, as per the federal police representative. The Gera Public Prosecutor's Office is currently spearheading the investigation.

More specifically, locations in Jena, Sondershausen, Nordhausen, and Bad Sulza in Thuringia, Lübeck in Schleswig-Holstein, Vaihingen an der Enz in Baden-Württemberg, Krefeld in North Rhine-Westphalia, and Zeitz in Saxony-Anhalt were raided as part of the operation.



