Law enforcement officials in Recklinghausen report a fatal incident: a man was fatally wounded by three assailants wielding firearms.

Based on sources, a 33-year-old individual stirred up trouble on a Wednesday at a shared living space in Recklinghausen, carrying a knife. Authorities labeled the situation as potentially dangerous for the involved officers. Consequently, they discharged their firearms. Tragically, the man passed away. It's been stated by investigators on Friday that there seem to be hints that the 33-year-old had contemplated taking his own life just prior to the incident.

Some days prior on a Tuesday, a man armed with two knives was reportedly taken down by police in Moers, about 50 km away from Recklinghausen. He's said to have brutally attacked and menaced several bystanders beforehand. According to the public prosecutor, the man suffered from psychological issues.

