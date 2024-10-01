Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewsSoccer

Law enforcement officials in Milan apprehended a gang of ultra-mafia suspects for employing "criminal underworld tactics".

Coerced payments, illegal demands, physical intimidation

 and  Alex Stellmacher
2 min read
The substantial backing for Milan's sporting teams is evident. However, a series of missteps occur...
The substantial backing for Milan's sporting teams is evident. However, a series of missteps occur behind the curtains.

Law enforcement officials in Milan apprehended a gang of ultra-mafia suspects for employing "criminal underworld tactics".

In a significant operation led by Italian law enforcement in Milan, several high-level supporters of AC Milan and Inter Milan football clubs were apprehended. The individuals are under investigation for allegations involving extortion, violence, and other illegal activities, the authorities stated. Partial links to organized crime syndicates are also being scrutinized by anti-mafia authorities. House searches were conducted as part of the operation.

A dozen men were arrested and three others were subjected to home arrest, the police communicated. It is alleged that the ultra groups of the two teams in Milan have formed an unofficial alliance. The police suspect "criminal collaborations with mafia tactics" within this alliance.

Reports indicate that the ultras have conspired and managed the illicit distribution of tickets for Milan and Inter matches within their circles. They are also suspected of extorting money from food vendors and parking space owners near the stadium. Furthermore, physical confrontations before and during the matches of the respective clubs are another point of concern.

According to Italian media sources, prominent figures of the Milan Ultra scene, such as Luca Lucci and Renato Bossetti, who lead the respective ultra groups, were among those taken into custody. Authoritative sources, including the news agency AFP, confirmed this information from police sources. The head of the Inter ultras recently assumed leadership from his predecessor, who was detained following the assassination of a notable mafia family member. The bodyguard of the prominent Italian rapper Fedez is rumored to be among the detainees as well.

The ultras of AC Milan and Inter Milan are accused of illegally distributing tickets for their matches and extorting money from local vendors and parking space owners. The arrest of Luca Lucci and Renato Bossetti, leading figures of the Milan Ultra scene, has been confirmed by Italian media and AFP.

Read also:

Comments

Related

First triumph in the Carrera Cup for Dutch newcomer Flynt Schuring
Sport

First triumph in the Carrera Cup for Dutch newcomer Flynt Schuring

First triumph in the Carrera Cup for Dutch newcomer Flynt Schuring The epic showdown between novice Flynt Schuring and title contender Harry King took center stage in the Sunday race of the Porsche Sixt Carrera Cup Germany at the Red Bull Ring. Starting in pole position, Schuring effectively fended off

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coldplay's frontman, Chris...
Hot-Topics

Outrage in India over Coldplay Tickets Selling for Exorbitant $11,000 after Rapid Sellout and Subsequent Resale at Ludicrous Prices

Enthusiastic Coldplay followers in India were dismayed to discover that concert tickets were being marketed at exorbitant prices of around 850,000 INR on the internet, leading authorities to request an explanation from the head honcho of the event's ticket vendor regarding fraud accusations.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public