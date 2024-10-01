Law enforcement officials in Milan apprehended a gang of ultra-mafia suspects for employing "criminal underworld tactics".

In a significant operation led by Italian law enforcement in Milan, several high-level supporters of AC Milan and Inter Milan football clubs were apprehended. The individuals are under investigation for allegations involving extortion, violence, and other illegal activities, the authorities stated. Partial links to organized crime syndicates are also being scrutinized by anti-mafia authorities. House searches were conducted as part of the operation.

A dozen men were arrested and three others were subjected to home arrest, the police communicated. It is alleged that the ultra groups of the two teams in Milan have formed an unofficial alliance. The police suspect "criminal collaborations with mafia tactics" within this alliance.

Reports indicate that the ultras have conspired and managed the illicit distribution of tickets for Milan and Inter matches within their circles. They are also suspected of extorting money from food vendors and parking space owners near the stadium. Furthermore, physical confrontations before and during the matches of the respective clubs are another point of concern.

According to Italian media sources, prominent figures of the Milan Ultra scene, such as Luca Lucci and Renato Bossetti, who lead the respective ultra groups, were among those taken into custody. Authoritative sources, including the news agency AFP, confirmed this information from police sources. The head of the Inter ultras recently assumed leadership from his predecessor, who was detained following the assassination of a notable mafia family member. The bodyguard of the prominent Italian rapper Fedez is rumored to be among the detainees as well.

