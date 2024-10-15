Skip to content
Law enforcement officials in Brazil apprehended the individual responsible for the father's demise.

Twenty-five years have elapsed since the tragic homicide.

 Lauren Adams
3 min read
Determined daughter opted to join the Brazilian law enforcement, aiming to apprehend her father's assassin.

Gislayne Silva, a Brazilian woman, was just nine when she tragically lost her father, Givaldo José Vicente de Deus, in a violent bar altercation in Boa Vista. The perpetrator, Raimundo Alves Gomes, managed to escape justice in 1999.

Exactly 25 years after this brutal incident, Brazilian police officer Gislayne Silva managed to apprehend Gomes, her father's murderer. Yet, the question arises: How was the culprit able to elude justice for such an extended period?

On February 16, 1999, as reported by various media outlets, including Odditycentral and Metro.co.uk, Gomes and Givaldo had a disagreement over a 150 Real debt in a Boa Vista bar. The dispute escalated, leading to Gomes allegedly shooting Givaldo at close range. Metro.co.uk further reports that the shooter left the injured Givaldo at the hospital before disappearing, while other sources claim Gomes fled the scene entirely. Regardless, a warrant was issued for Gomes' arrest, but he went undetected.

Upon her father's death in 1999, Gislayne had to assume significant responsibilities as the eldest of five siblings. She helped her mother with household chores and often took care of her younger siblings. "His absence left our family in ruins," Gislayne remarked in an interview with Latin Times. The haunting quest for her father's killer consumed her throughout her childhood and adolescence.

Gomes: Convicted but Still on the Run

According to Metro.co.uk, Gomes was apprehended in 2013 and stood trial for Givaldo's murder. The court sentenced him to twelve years in prison, but Gomes walked free after several appeals. Fleeing once more in 2016, the news of Gomes' escape further shattered the de Deus family.

Gislayne was studying law at the time, but her father's case always lingered in the back of her mind. She served as a lawyer for a while but eventually decided to shift her focus. On July 19, 2024, she passed the exam to become a police officer and joined the Brazilian state police, specializing in investigations. Gislayne immediately requested a position in the homicide division, giving her an opportunity to pursue Gomes. The deadline for enforcing his sentence was drawing near, as per Brazilian law, just 20 years following his conviction.

Justice Finally Serve After 25 Years

As reported by Latin Times, Gislayne managed to apprehend Gomes on August 25, 2024, after a long and arduous 25-year wait. Assisted by a police team, Gislayne located Gomes on a farm in the southeastern region of Nova Cidade near Boa Vista and placed him under arrest.

As she explained to Odditycentral, Gislayne confronted the murderer of her father at the police station, citing her responsibility to enforce the arrest warrant. After Brazilian courts confirmed his sentence once more, Gomes began serving his 12-year prison term.

"We finally experienced a profound sense of peace and justice," Gislayne told Latin Times of her family's emotions. "We had lived with uncertainties, always wondering if we would ever find him. Despite the long wait, we eventually reached this climactic moment. I broke down in tears, feeling a tremendous weight had been lifted from my shoulders after so many years."

