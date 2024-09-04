- Law enforcement officials in Barleben are investigating a series of suspected arson incidents.

Law enforcement officials are probeing a blaze at a campground in Barleben, with suspicions of multiple arsons. Around the wee hours of Wednesday, a caravan at the campground near Barleber Lake in the Börde region took flame. Authorities are also looking into potential links to earlier fires at the location, they mentioned. Previously, the "Magdeburger Volksstimme" had reported about this.

Fortunately, no one was harmed during the early-morning blaze, yet the estimated damage to the property is in the thousands. A helicopter was summoned for the search, but no suspect could be found. Police are now seeking the public's assistance with any potential leads.

