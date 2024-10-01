Law enforcement officials have uncovered 2448 instances of unauthorized border crossings.

According to the Federal Police, post the strengthening of border patrols on September 15, they uncovered 2,448 instances of unauthorized border crossings. Subsequently, 1,546 individuals were turned away after illegally entering the country, with 69 people being barred from entry due to previous entry bans. Furthermore, 49 individuals involved in human trafficking were apprehended.

Initially, border checks were carried out at all German territories since September 16. These included land borders with Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, in addition to those with Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, and Switzerland, which were previously enforced. Controls at the French border were also implemented due to the Olympic Games. This enhances border security for a planned duration of half a year.

Although the Federal Police provided figures for the fortnight ending September 30, across all German states, more explicit details about the number of unauthorized entrants detected at the new checks at the western borders were not disclosed.

Despite the increased border checks by the Federal Police at Germany's western borders, the specific number of instances of unauthorized crossings by federal police at these new checkpoints remains undisclosed.

