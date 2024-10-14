Law enforcement officials endure injuries during a high-speed pursuit.

In Rhineland-Palatinate, a high-speed chase ensued after a 29-year-old refused to stop for cops. This occurred around Speyer and other nearby areas, with the man reaching speeds of up to 100 km/h. Two police officers were left injured as a consequence of this reckless behavior.

The man's recklessness came to light during the chase. He intentionally rammed a police car, injuring an officer. Fleeing the scene, he ditched his damaged vehicle and hopped into a taxi. Another officer was injured in the pursuit that followed.

The taxi was eventually halted, and the 29-year-old bolted. Officers managed to apprehend him in the Römerberg community. It was discovered that he was driving an unregistered vehicle without a valid license, with narcotics and a stun gun also found in the car. This resulted in approximately €10,000 worth of damages to the police vehicle. The man's vehicle was confiscated by authorities.

