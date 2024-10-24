Law enforcement officials discharge firearms at a female individual in Hesse.

In the northern Hesse town of Schwalmstadt, police encountered a suspect, aged 20, who posed a threat. This individual, known to law enforcement, brandished a weapon and opened fire on officers around 6 a.m., outside the local police station. The authorities themselves retaliated with their firearms. Regrettably, the young individual endured severe wounds and tragically passed away while en route to medical attention, despite prompt first aid. The state criminal investigation office (LKA) has assumed responsibility for the investigation, yet the underlying reasons for this incident continue to elude clarification, with investigators refraining from disclosing additional details.

The suspect hailing from Hessen, specifically Schwalmstadt, had a history with the law enforcement. Despite the incident taking place in the heart of Hessen, the circumstances leading to the confrontation remain unclear.

