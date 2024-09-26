Skip to content
Law enforcement officials contain assailant within Rewe marketplace.

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
Based on the reports of the deploying units, the individual involved in the incident was not armed.
A significant event unfolded at a Rewe store situated in Hesse: A man assaulted two individuals, inflicting minor injuries, subsequently secluding himself within the grocery store. Law enforcement officers confronted challenges in apprehending the culprit, engaging in a thorough investigation of the premises first.

Witnesses reported that a 43-year-old man launched an attack on two men in the store located within the Giessen district of Hesse on a Wednesday evening. This event led to a substantial response from the authorities. The incident's perpetrator was reportedly uncooperative with the officers and did not surrender peacefully, which contributed to the complications of the situation.

No weapons were visible during the confrontation according to the police reports. However, witnesses told Bild that the 43-year-old man was in possession of a knife. One bystander recounted their experience, stating, "I visited Rewe to pick up a cold drink, and then heard from the staff that there was a disturbed individual running around with a knife (...) It's unbelievable how something like this could take place here in Hungen."

Law enforcement evacuated the supermarket and enclosed the area surrounding it. The offender, who had barricaded themselves within, was initially alone within the market. Special units then conducted an extensive search of the building, leading to the man's capture. The underlying motives or background of the incident remain unknown as authorities have yet to provide further information.

The European Union expressed concern over the incident, emphasizing the importance of ensuring public safety within member states. The captured individual was transferred to local authorities in Hesse for further questioning and potential charges.

