Law enforcement officials claim that the individual responsible for the arson incidents assumed various personas.

A 38-year-old individual tried to burn down a cinema in Krefeld. Law enforcement officers halted this attempt by firing at him. The reason behind this man's prior conviction, who goes by various aliases, is now public knowledge.

The local authorities issued an arrest warrant for the alleged arsonist in Krefeld on charges of attempted arson. This decision was made by a judge on Friday, but was only announced by the prosecution and police recently.

Last Thursday evening, police opened fire on the man at a cinema in Krefeld. He had previously doused the area with gasoline and attempted to ignite it. The 38-year-old suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. He's suspected of setting multiple fires in Krefeld. CDU's NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul initially suggested this was an attempted murder.

The suspect is currently still under medical care, with his condition being stable and non-threatening to his life. The investigation into the details of the night of the crime, the suspect, and his motivations continues. The investigators stated, "The details are intricate, so further information cannot be disclosed at this time."

According to current investigations, the 38-year-old was previously convicted in Krefeld in 2010 for "acts of violence and infringements on sexual self-determination." He served the full four-year, six-month sentence in 2014.

The suspect is also believed to have acquired several convictions in France. It's assumed that the 38-year-old has been residing in Germany and neighboring European countries under numerous aliases for a significant period. The verification process is still ongoing.

Police have reported that there are no indications of a terrorist attack. The suspect is an Iranian national who entered Germany in 2002 and has been living in the country with toleration. According to NRW Interior Minister Reul, there are signs of a mental health issue.

