Law enforcement officials are paying a late-night visit to Pietro Lombardi's residence.

A few weeks ago, Pietro Lombardi and Laura Maria Rypa became parents to their second child. Recently, a controversial news report emerged: Lombardi is accused of being physically abusive towards his fiancée. Initially, his legal representative dismissed these claims, but the couple has now spoken out on the matter.

Early September, Rypa and Lombardi welcomed their newborn boy. Their relationship seemed harmonious. However, Bild newspaper released a startling allegation that Lombardi, a "Germany's Got Talent" judge, was reported for domestic abuse against his partner. On October 7, a heated argument between the lovebirds at their Cologne residence led to a police intervention and eventually hospital visits for Rypa and her newborn.

Bild claims that the University Hospital of Cologne filed a complaint against Lombardi, which was later denied by the hospital. The newspaper also stated that there are ongoing investigations against Lombardi and he's been temporarily barred from approaching Rypa and entering their shared villa. This is a standard procedure when domestic abuse allegations emerge, confirmed Lombardi's lawyer, Simon Bergmann.

However, Bergmann vehemently denied the abuse claims against Lombardi: "On October 7, 2024, there was no physical violence employed by Lombardi against his fiancée. The couple's disagreement was marked by mutual insults, but no violence was used by Lombardi against his partner."

RTL, the channel hosting "Germany's Got Talent," said they are closely following the situation and ongoing investigations. The scheduled broadcast on October 11, featuring Lombardi, will proceed as planned, the channel announced.

Rypa shares hospital room photos

Bergmann is quoted by Bild saying the police were called due to a highly emotional state following the verbal altercation. He also stated that any bodily injuries on Rypa were not caused by Lombardi.

Lombardi and Rypa have now released a joint statement on their Instagram stories: "Owing to the wild media headlines, we feel it's necessary to respond," they said. "We wish to prevent the media from amplifying the conflict and will act in our children's best interests, shielding them from further media attention." The couple also appealed to the media to respect their privacy.

On the night of the alleged incident, Rypa posted photographs of herself and their newborn in the hospital on Instagram. The story, shared by a friend, showed Rypa and the one-month-old baby, Amelio, with smiles on their faces.

Pietro Lombardi and Laura Maria Rypa have been a couple, with occasional breaks, since 2020. They have two sons together: their firstborn, Leano Romeo, was born in December 2022, and Amelio Elija was born at the end of August. Lombardi and Rypa got engaged in October 2022, deciding to postpone their wedding until 2025 to ensure their sons fully enjoy the experience, as Lombardi announced on Instagram in March. He revealed that 2025 would mark "the perfect time" for their wedding. Besides his two sons, Lombardi also has a nine-year-old son, Alessio, from his previous marriage to Sarah Engels.

