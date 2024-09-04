Law enforcement officers utilize lethal force against an armed individual brandishing a knife in Bonn.

A disagreement in Bonn is thought to have prompted a violent altercation, leading to two individuals being wounded with a knife. The perpetrator was subsequently apprehended by authorities close to a fast-food establishment following the incident, with an officer being forced to discharge his service firearm.

The victims were identified as a 32-year-old male and a 43-year-old female. The female victim endured minor injuries, while the male victim sustained more severe injuries, although it was not suggested that his life was at risk. Both individuals sustained cuts and stabbing wounds.

"Individuals were acquainted"

Upon arrival, emergency responders provided medical attention to the victims and transported them to the hospital. The investigation into the police officer's use of deadly force against the assailant has been transferred to the Cologne police department for impartiality reasons.

Preliminary evidence suggests that the perpetrator and victims were acquainted and that a dispute had occurred, according to the police spokesperson. The scene of the incident was secured with police tape. A helicopter was temporarily utilized to aid in the search for the suspect.

Presently, authorities are searching for evidence connected to the incident. The weapon has yet to be located, according to police. The altercation is believed to have taken place near a small bridge from which the victims were eventually able to make their way to the main road, covered in blood.

The police spokesperson revealed that the perpetrator and the victims were acquainted, indicating a possible personal motive for the violent altercation.

