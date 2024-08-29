- Law enforcement officers subdue an individual on a rooftop cottage utilizing a stun gun.

A guy hanging out on a preschool's rooftop in Berlin kept the local law enforcement on their toes for hours. A specialized response team was dispatched too. Following a burglary at a preschool in the Schöneberg district, this 29-year-old individual climbed up there and refused to descend, as confirmed by a police spokesperson. The police received word in the morning. It wasn't until the afternoon that they successfully subdued him using a Taser, a type of electrical weapon. The fire department was also present, and an emergency airbag was set up as a precaution. According to the police's Twitter post, the 29-year-old was transported to a medical facility for a psychological assessment, as it's suspected he may be mentally unstable. Previous reports from "Bild" and "B.Z." mentioned that the preschool was empty at the time.

The police were unable to reason with the man, as he had no apparent motive other than causing chaos. After the incident, the preschool authorities expressed their concern about the safety measures in place for such situations.

Read also: