Law enforcement officers intervene against armed attacker armed with knives in Bonn using bullets.

In Bonn, a dispute between two acquaintances escalated into a vicious knife attack, leaving both parties injured. The assailant, on the run, was eventually apprehended by authorities close to a fast-food joint. The takedown was necessary, as one officer had to discharge their firearm, resulting in serious harm to the attacker, as per an official statement.

The injured individuals were identified as a 32-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman. While the woman suffered minor wounds, the man was more severely injured, albeit not critically. Both underwent medical treatment at the local hospital. The arrested suspect also received medical attention at the facility. To maintain impartiality, the investigation into the shooting is being overseen by law enforcement in Cologne.

Initially, it appears that the engaged parties were well-acquainted and had a heated argument prior to the incident. Consequently, the vicinity of the crime scene was secured, and a helicopter was employed for a brief period to aid in the manhunt for the suspect.

The police are diligently assembling evidence in an attempt to uncover the specifics of the incident. Regrettably, the weapon used in the attack has yet to be located. According to reports, the altercation occurred beneath a small bridge, from where the victims were able to scramble onto the main road.

The police are investigating whether the knife attacks were premeditated, given the heated argument that took place beforehand. Despite the chaotic scene, no other individuals were reported to have been affected by the knife attacks.

