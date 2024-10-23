Law enforcement officers in Germany dismantle narcotics network, concealing illicit substances within pizza deliveries

"That's one of the best-selling pizzas," stated criminal director Michael Graf von Moltke to journalists in Duesseldorf.

He revealed that police received a tip-off from suspicious food inspectors back in March. Upon monitoring the restaurant, drug squad officers noticed why pizza number 40 was so in demand, Graf von Moltke shared with reporters on Monday, as reported by German news agency dpa.

Upon searching the apartment of the pizzeria manager, the 36-year-old was accused of tossing a bag of drugs out of the window, which landed "perfectly" into the hands of the police officers, as stated by Duesseldorf police. The seizure included 1.6 kilograms (3.5 pounds) of cocaine, 400 grams (14 ounces) of cannabis, and €268,000 ($289,000) in cash.

Police claimed that the pizzeria manager, who was released from custody after a few days, promptly reopened his business and resumed selling pizza number 40 with the cocaine side dish. This action provided an opportunity for investigators to delve into the supply chain, leading to the bust of an entire drug ring in western Germany after several weeks. A total of 150 officers arrested three suspects, including the 22-year-old head of the drug operation, and raided the residences and businesses of another 12 suspects.

During the raids, they discovered two cannabis plantations in nearby Möchengladbach and Solingen, containing 300 and 60 plants, respectively. They also uncovered cutting and stabbing weapons, as well as cash and expensive watches, dpa reported.

The pizzeria manager was apprehended while attempting to flee the country and remains in custody. No suspect names were disclosed, in accordance with German privacy laws.

Police did not reveal the price of the special order.

The drug operation, uncovered due to the investigation, had its roots in Europe, as evident from the arrests and raids in multiple cities. The seizure and dismantling of this European-based drug ring marked a significant impact on the world's illicit drug market.

