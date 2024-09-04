- Law enforcement officers discover over 5 kilograms of illicit substances in a vehicle.

During a routine check on the A3 highway early Saturday morning, law enforcement officers stumbled upon five kilos of amphetamine and multiple hundred grams of hashish. As a consequence, the two individuals in the vehicle, a 22-year-old woman and her 37-year-old companion, were apprehended. The duo was arrested on suspicions of dealing substantial amounts of narcotics, as confirmed by authorities the following day.

Tipped off by an anonymous alert, the officers found the illegal substances and took the two individuals into custody. It was noted that the 22-year-old appeared intoxicated, necessitating a blood test for confirmation.

The officers discovered the illicit substances hidden in the car during their search. Subsequently, the suspects were charged with drug trafficking, as the illegal drugs were found in their vehicle.

