A statement given to CNN by Phoenix police didn't disclose when officers Benjamin Harris and Kyle Sue were put on leave or for how long. The incident is currently under examination through an "internal investigation," as per the statement.

The department informed CNN last week that the officers hadn't been suspended.

"There are numerous individuals concerned after viewing the video of the officers' engagement with a man later discovered to be disabled. I recognize the video is distressing and prompts numerous questions. I assure the community we will acquire answers to those questions," stated interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael G. Sullivan in a statement.

Tyron McAlpin, 34, initially faced two counts of aggravated assault and one charge of resisting arrest related to the event. However, all accusations against him were dropped last week following a review by Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, according to a declaration from her office.

"On behalf of Tyron and his family, we are delighted," McAlpin's attorney Jesse Showalter told CNN last week. "Rachel Mitchell has carried out the correct and just decision after an independent review. These unjust charges were brought against Tyron, and we are disheartened that the City of Phoenix and its officers permitted the case to advance as far as it did."

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association has yet to reply to CNN's request for comment on the officers being placed on leave.

Last week, the union stated McAlpin "resisted arrest after becoming aggressive toward our officers who wished to question him."

"Our officers have the right to defend themselves against assault using appropriate and necessary force based on the circumstances at hand," the union said in a statement to CNN affiliate KNXV.

"We stand behind our officers, and I encourage the community to wait until all evidence is reviewed rather than passing judgment based on a short clip of body cam footage."

The video's content

The August 19th event began when McAlpin was approached by the officers in a parking lot near a Circle K following a man's 911 call declaring he had been struck by someone attempting to steal his bike, as per an incident report reviewed by CNN.

Body camera footage from the event revealed one of the officers calling out to McAlpin from a police car, urging him to "have a seat." Within seconds, the officer exits the car, and a physical altercation ensues.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows the police car approaching McAlpin. Within seconds, an officer exits the car and advances on McAlpin.

Body camera footage indicates the officer was the first to extend his arms towards McAlpin, while McAlpin's arms remained by his side.

Immediately, McAlpin raises his arms up. Less than a second later, both the officer and McAlpin are involved in a struggle.

A second officer arrives to help pin McAlpin to the ground, face-down. However, McAlpin's right hand remains in front of his body.

"Put your hands behind your back!" the first officer shouts to the deaf man. "Hands behind your back, now!"

When McAlpin fails to comply and lifts his head slightly, the other officer strikes his head down.

The officers tase McAlpin multiple times before he is cuffed and taken away. At one point, the officers describe their injuries from the confrontation:

"I think I broke my hand," the first officer says. "Did he bite you?"

"Yes," the second officer replies.

McAlpin's wife, later identified as Jessica Ulaszek, arrives on the scene minutes later, according to the body camera footage, informing the officers that her husband has cerebral palsy - a condition affecting movement and coordination.

The body camera footage shows fire department medics responding and evaluating McAlpin while he lay on the ground. The police incident report indicated he was transported to a hospital "for precautionary measures."

