This incident took place on October 16, during the routine metal detector checks, as mentioned in a statement issued by Akron Public Schools (APS).

The interaction between a student and the School Resource Officer (SRO) led to the officer applying force on the student, the statement noted.

The student had to pass through the metal detector multiple times, and it showed red and beeped after his first attempt, according to a police report obtained by CNN affiliate WEWS.

The officer explained that he needed to check the student for potential weapons to maintain the safety of the school, the report mentioned.

The situation escalated when the student tried to push past the two officers on duty, prompting them to try to detain him, as seen in CCTV footage.

The officer verbally informed the student he was under arrest and tried to handcuff him, but the student resisted. The officer then allegedly punched the student three times on the side of his head with a closed fist, as per the report.

The force brought the student to the ground, where he was finally handcuffed and escorted out of the school without further incident, the report claimed.

It was later discovered that the student had a forbidden cell phone with him, according to the report.

Superintendent Michael Robinson examined the footage and decided that the actions taken by the SRO were unacceptable, the school district's statement stated.

Robinson expressed his appreciation for the school's partnership with law enforcement and the critical role SROs play in ensuring student safety and community trust, but also emphasized the need for accountability in such situations.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priority," Robinson said.

APS subsequently requested the permanent removal of the SRO, the statement detailed.

The officer is currently on administrative leave, and the Akron police department is conducting an internal investigation into the use of force, according to WEWS.

CNN contacted the Akron Police Department for comment.

CNN’s Taso Stefanidis contributed to this report.

