Law enforcement discovers numerous cannabis plants in a backyard.

An individual informs law enforcement about marijuana plants found at a flower shop, prompting an investigation. Upon investigation, officers discover a substantial quantity.

In a nursery situated within the area of Fürth, allegedly, around 400 mature cannabis plants and roughly 2,000 cuttings were being grown. A 49-year-old female individual now faces the suspicion of engaging in commercial cannabis trafficking, as per the police report. This revelation was brought to the authorities' attention by an anonymous tip-off concerning numerous cannabis plants at a local florist a few weeks prior.

Following the tip-off, the Fürth local court sanctioned a search warrant for the premises involved. On a Wednesday, the authorities confiscated the plants and ordered a potency test. At present, they are examining if any other individuals were implicated in this activity.

The nursery in Fürth was reportedly cultivating around 400 mature Cannabis plants and 2,000 cuttings. The authorities discovered these plants during their investigation into commercial Cannabis trafficking.

