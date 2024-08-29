- Law enforcement discovers numerous cannabis plants in a backyard.

In a nursery situated within the area of Fürth, allegedly, around 400 mature cannabis plants and roughly 2,000 cuttings were being grown. A 49-year-old female individual now faces the suspicion of engaging in commercial cannabis trafficking, as per the police report. This revelation was brought to the authorities' attention by an anonymous tip-off concerning numerous cannabis plants at a local florist a few weeks prior.

Following the tip-off, the Fürth local court sanctioned a search warrant for the premises involved. On a Wednesday, the authorities confiscated the plants and ordered a potency test. At present, they are examining if any other individuals were implicated in this activity.

