Law enforcement conducts investigation at a hospital in Bavaria following an unexplained stillbirth.

At a Bavarian hospital's gynecology department, there have been alleged mishaps during childbirth. These claims, made anonymously, have prompted the authorities to step in. Presently, the police are examining a former head physician for potential wrongdoing.

The district prosecutor in Traunstein is investigating a previous chief physician from the gynecology department of the hospital in Wasserburg am Inn due to irregularities in childbirths. "At the moment, there's a preliminary suspicion of negligent manslaughter and negligent bodily harm in eleven instances," a prosecutor's office representative mentioned.

The incidents reportedly involve claims that necessary C-sections were not performed. "The aim is to establish whether decisions were made in accordance with regulations and all relevant factors were considered," the representative clarified. He stressed that the presumption of innocence remains valid, and investigations are ongoing in all directions to ascertain the situation.

Accusation: Delivery-related healthcare infractions

The investigation was initiated by an anonymous report. "The anonymous report pertained to accusations of healthcare infractions related to deliveries at the RoMed Clinic Wasserburg," the district prosecutor's office revealed. Two individuals have been identified as witnesses and questioned, while a former staff member has also contacted the district prosecutor's office.

The testimonies of these witnesses have largely corroborated the claims made in the anonymous report. "This, in conjunction with the substantial factual substance and coherent presentation of facts in the anonymous report, led to the initiation of a criminal investigation," the representative stated.

In early August, the offices of the RoMed clinics in Rosenheim and Wasserburg were searched as part of the investigation. Approximately 200 patient files were reportedly confiscated. The clinic administrators have been "extremely cooperative."

Clinic Aware of the Issue for a Year and a Half

A joint statement from the clinics, city, and district of Rosenheim stated that "incidents at the Wasserburger clinic" had been recognized and publicly discussed for more than a year and a half. The specifics of these incidents were not elaborated, but the district prosecutor's office has now become involved.

The investigation targets a physician who no longer works at the clinic, according to the statement. Several medical records related to the obstetrics department in Wasserburg have been disclosed. "The supervisory board was promptly informed about the matter. The RoMed clinic group will support the investigation as much as possible," the statement added.

The district prosecutor's office anticipates a prolonged investigation. "Given the magnitude of the secure documents, it is currently impossible to anticipate when the investigation will be concluded," the representative said. "Additionally, it is presently anticipated that extensive medical expert opinions will be required."

The focus of the investigation by the Traunstein district prosecutor extends beyond the Gynecology department of the hospital in Wasserburg am Inn, as accusations of delivery-related healthcare infractions have been levied against RoMed Clinic Wasserburg as well. The investigation into the RoMed Clinic Wasserburg has been prompted by an anonymous report of alleged healthcare infractions during deliveries, which have been corroborated by the testimonies of two witnesses and a former staff member from Bavaria.

Read also: