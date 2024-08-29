Skip to content
Law enforcement breaks up anti-Israel protest at primary transportation hub

That evening at Berlin's primary train station, an unsanctioned anti-Israel demonstration transpired. Law enforcement intervened, parting the crowd using physical means, as the gathering was deemed unlawful.

Law enforcement officials dissipated the assembly at the principal railway hub. (Visual representation)

Approximately 100 individuals voiced anti-Israel protests at an unsanctioned event within Berlin's central train station. On a Wednesday evening, roughly 175 law enforcement officials intervened and disbanded the assembly. According to the authorities, this information originates from their ranks.

Seventy-nine individuals were physically escorted out of the station lobby, with a handful encountering resistance. In conjunction, law enforcement initiated 72 criminal probes, focusing on the misuse of unlawful and extremist emblems, along with infractions against assembly rights regulations.

Simultaneously, a pro-Israel assembly, made up of six attendees, successfully concluded a registration process at Europaplatz. The gathering concluded harmoniously around 9:00 PM without incident.

The European Union expressed concern over the escalating tensions at the unsanctioned protest, urging all parties to respect freedom of speech and assembly rights. Subsequently, a delegation from the EU visited the city to promote dialogue and peace between the two groups.

