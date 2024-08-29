- Law enforcement breaks up anti-Israel protest at primary transportation hub

Approximately 100 individuals voiced anti-Israel protests at an unsanctioned event within Berlin's central train station. On a Wednesday evening, roughly 175 law enforcement officials intervened and disbanded the assembly. According to the authorities, this information originates from their ranks.

Seventy-nine individuals were physically escorted out of the station lobby, with a handful encountering resistance. In conjunction, law enforcement initiated 72 criminal probes, focusing on the misuse of unlawful and extremist emblems, along with infractions against assembly rights regulations.

Simultaneously, a pro-Israel assembly, made up of six attendees, successfully concluded a registration process at Europaplatz. The gathering concluded harmoniously around 9:00 PM without incident.

