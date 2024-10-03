Law enforcement boosts surveillance at American religious sites in response to Israel's assault and Jewish festive seasons commencement.

Authorities informed CNN that the enhanced police presence at vital locations is due to a surplus of caution as a preventative measure, and isn't based on any particular threats. Regardless of the absence of any authenticated credible threats, law enforcement officials have highlighted the possibility of violence from singular attackers as one of their major apprehensions in this environment marked by heightened danger.

The intensified surveillance begins as Rosh Hashanah – the initial of the high holidays and regarded as the Jewish New Year – is scheduled to commence at sunset on Wednesday and conclude at nightfall on Friday. With the upcoming celebrations of Yom Kippur, the most sacred day in the Jewish calendar, starting from Friday sunset to Saturday nightfall, the increased vigilance will extend over the subsequent two weeks.

The NYPD adopted a bolstered patrol stance on Monday, a police source shared with CNN, and the intensified presence is expected to continue throughout the next fortnight.

For explosive scanning missions, the NYPD will collaborate with state police at bridges and tunnels, and helicopter units will be utilized for radiation assessment, the source added.

Recently, LA police department officials attended a security workshop with Jewish community leaders in Southern California to go over the enhanced patrolling during religious celebrations. The LAPD has traditionally beefed up its presence at both Jewish and Muslim places of worship due to instability in the Middle East.

At the meeting last week, the LAPD outlined its plans for increased officers, command post vehicles, and horse-mounted units to reassure members of the Jewish community, many of whom felt concerned about their safety after an anti-Semitic attack in the city last year that left two men injured outside a Jewish synagogue. The assailant was sentenced this week to 35 years in prison for federal charges.

Chicago police announced their intention to focus on "houses of worship" and maintain vigilance on all activities. "Although there is no intelligence indicating action at this time, we will boost our police presence to ensure the faith communities' safety and security," the department stated.

Responding to Tuesday's attack in Israel, a Miami Beach Police Department spokesperson affirmed that they had "enhanced our uniformed presence citywide to guarantee public safety."

The Philadelphia Police Department informed CNN that they were closely observing the situation in Israel and weighing potential ramifications for their local community. Out of precaution, they have increased patrols around Jewish and Islamic places of worship and community centers to ensure the safety of all community members.

Beyond police departments, national Jewish security organizations have been investigating any potential threats against houses of worship in the US.

"What we have advised Jewish institutions thus far is that, at present, there is no verified credible threat to the Jewish Community in the U.S.," said Oren Segal, Vice President of the Center on Extremism at the Anti-Defamation League, and recommended that places of worship should remain operational during the high holidays.

"However, considering the heightened tension and increased risk to the community at this time, we recommend institutions review and apply a set of security measures and procedures," Segal further stated.

Reported by CNN's Whitney Wild, Ryan Young, Mark Morales, and Brynn Gingras

Given the current heightened danger and the absence of specific threats, law enforcement agencies across the United States have chosen to increase their presence at religious sites, such assynagogues and community centers, as a precautionary measure. This includes us, the Philadelphia Police Department, who have bolstered our patrols around these places to ensure the safety of all community members.

Read also: