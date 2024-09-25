Law enforcement authorities seize Jens Lehmann's driving privilege.

"The Oktoberfest brings out the wild side of many celebrities, even veterans like former German national goalkeeper Jens Lehmann. However, his celebratory spirit took a turn for the worse as he was apprehended by the police and had his driver's license revoked.

According to the 'Bild' newspaper, Jens Lehmann, now 54, had a late-night outing at Munich's Oktoberfest in the Schützenfestzelt. The evening took a turn when a police patrol spotted Lehmann with suspicious driving behavior in the Munich district of Sendling around 1:30 a.m. on 24th September.

Catering to her position as a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office, Senior Public Prosecutor Anne Leiding confirmed the encounter. "Lehmann was pulled over by the police due to suspicious driving habits that raised concerns in the inner-city area of Munich on the 23rd of September at approximately 1:30 a.m.," said Leiding to the 'Bild' newspaper.

Observing signs of drunkenness such as strong alcohol odor and an unsteady gait, the officers requested a breathalyzer test. Unfortunately, the test results were inconclusive, prompting the necessity of a blood test and the confiscation of his driver's license. The outcome of the blood test is yet to be revealed, but investigations into the allegations of drunk driving continue. Lehmann declined to comment on the incident, as reported by the newspaper.

Lehmann's past hasn't been without legal trouble, either. In December 2023, Lehmann was convicted by the Starnberg local court for property damage, insult, and attempted fraud. His penalties included a monetary fee of 420,000 euros, payable over a 210-day term of 2,000 euro installments daily, due to his insolence such as sawing a beam in his neighbor's garage with a chain saw. Lehmann has chosen to lodge an appeal, and the case now goes before the Munich Regional Court, with the trial scheduled to commence on Friday."

After losing his driver's license due to suspicious driving behavior, Jens Lehmann needed to rely on a cab or public transportation to get around.

