Law enforcement apprehends five individuals due to a deceptive Brad Pitt scheme that tricked two women out of $362,000.

Ten other individuals were under scrutiny during Operation Bralina, an expansive investigation covering eight different regions, as mentioned in a publication by the Guardia Civil on Monday.

One female individual shed 175,000 euros ($195,000) to these con artists, while another female lost a significant sum of 150,000 euros ($167,000). Of that substantial amount, law enforcement officers were able to recover 85,000 euros ($95,000).

These victims were approached via a fan site devoted to Brad Pitt, where the fraudsters tricked them into engaging in investments alongside the actor. According to information from the police, this strategy worked because the offenders had carefully analyzed the subjects' social media profiles and developed a psychological profile of them, finding that both women were struggling with depression and had low self-esteem.

The cybercriminals utilized instant messaging platforms to communicate with the women, eventually convincing them that they were conversating with none other than Brad Pitt himself, who promised them a passionate relationship and a bright future together.

Eventually, both women ended up wiring funds to the individual they believed was Pitt, unaware that they were being scammed until they reported it to the authorities.

Investigations revealed that this deception engendered a system of fraudulent bank accounts created with forged identification documents. Intermediaries were also employed to launder money through their bank accounts, obtaining small payments in exchange for their assistance.

The fraudsters targeted these vulnerable women not just in Spain, where the operation was conducted, but also across Europe, exploiting the global reach of the internet. The world is becoming increasingly aware of such scams, highlighting the need for education and vigilance against cybercrime.

