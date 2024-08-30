- Law enforcement agents encountered assault from two individuals.

Two individuals are suspected of causing significant harm to two law enforcement officials in Bad Schönborn, situated within Kreis Karlsruhe. The officers were summoned to the area around dusk on a Thursday due to a disagreement among four relatives, as announced by an authority spokesperson. Upon attempting to document the particulars of a 32-year-old, a 40-year-old man reportedly acted aggressively towards the officers. The officers allegedly used their hands to push back the agitated man. Followingly, it's alleged that both the 32-year-old and the 40-year-old physically attacked the officers. With assistance from additional police officers, the suspects were eventually brought under control.

The specific details surrounding the family dispute remain shrouded in mystery. The officers were transported to a medical facility for treatment. The two detainees are now being charged with assault and obstructing law enforcement.

The investigation into the incident has revealed that the family dispute was actually over a shared property issue, which is considered an 'other' contentious matter among relatives. Despite being placed in separate cells, the two suspects continued to exhibit hostile behavior towards the prison authorities, posing further challenges.

Read also: