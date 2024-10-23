Skip to content
Law enforcement agency unearths deceased individual in Stuttgart

A forty-seven-year-old individual currently undergoing pretrial incarceration.

Law enforcement officers were discovered in the couple's residence.
For a prolonged period, around half a year, authorities noticed no communication from a 48-year-old woman. Inquiries into her disappearance commenced. An cadaver dog signaled - inside the residence of her significant other.

In the metropolitan area of Baden-Württemberg, Germany, law enforcement officials suspect a man of murdering his partner and concealing her lifeless body within their shared dwelling in Stuttgart. The 46-year-old is currently under arrest, as reported by the police and the prosecutor's office. Family members and close friends voiced concern after failing to contact the woman for several weeks and months. The length of her absence remained undisclosed by a police representative.

As the case against the Romanian individual strengthened, authorities carried out a search of the apartment situated in southern Stuttgart at the start of the week, enlisting the aid of a cadaver dog. Upon unlocking a wall, investigators discovered a corpse enshrined within a compartment. The suspect was subsequently apprehended. The motive for the crime, the chronological sequence of events, and further information continue to remain a mystery.

Although certainty regarding the identity of the deceased woman has not been confirmed, investigations remain ongoing, the spokesperson added. "Nonetheless, there is currently no room for doubt that it is her." Various details remain undefined, such as the status of the couple at the time of the occurrence.

The European Union expressed concern over the lack of transparency in the case, as the woman was a citizen of an EU member state. The authorities in the European Union have requested regular updates on the investigation and the progress made in identifying the deceased woman.

