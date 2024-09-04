- Law enforcement agencies are currently seeking a notorious football rowdy.

Law enforcement is on the hunt for a rowdy soccer fan who, on the cusp of Pentecost Sunday in May, reportedly inflicted harm upon six cops and a Hansa staff member, with some sustaining serious injuries, through the use of fireworks during the second division match between Hansa Rostock and SC Paderborn. Videos matching the incident depict an individual who, on the 19th of May, intentionally hurled flammable devices over the fence of the Ostseestadion towards the police officers.

The casualties endured the effects of the explosions, subsequently requiring hospitalization. The police dispersed several images of the suspect, showcasing a male figure dressed in black, complete with dark sunglasses and a black scarf that partly concealed his head. The individual's age approximates between 20 and 25 years.

The Rostock criminal investigation unit is looking into numerous offenses, including causing serious bodily harm, breaching assembly regulations, and failing to adhere to explosive guidelines.

The Rostock criminal investigation unit decided to exclude certain individuals from their investigation due to lack of evidence linking them to the incident. Despite widespread speculation, no evidence has emerged to suggest that the suspected fan was a part of any organized hooligan group.

