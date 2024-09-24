Skip to content
Law Enforcement Actions Following Debut of Death Capsule

Tragic Demise in the Swiss Wilderness

 and  Vladimir Milov
2 min read

In July, a euthanasia organization in Switzerland introduced a device, referred to as a "suicide capsule," where individuals can choose to end their lives voluntarily. It's reported that this capsule was used for the first time, resulting in several arrests.

According to police reports, a person's death occurred in this capsule, situated close to a cabin in Merishausen on Monday. The Schaffhausen canton's public prosecutor's office was notified about the incident by a legal firm.

The deceased is believed to be a 64-year-old woman from the United States. This information was confirmed by Fiona Stewart, co-president of the organization The Last Resort, to the newspaper "Blick." The "Sarco" suicide capsule was apparently used for the first time.

The capsule is designed in a way that a person inside can end their life by pressing a button, initiating the entry of nitrogen gas into a sealed chamber. The individual inside the capsule is said to drift off to sleep and eventually die due to oxygen deprivation within a few minutes.

The euthanasia organization Exit International, based in the Netherlands, claims responsibility for developing this capsule. Swiss law permits assisted suicide, as long as the person ends their life without external interference and those assisting do not do so out of selfish motives, as stated on a government website.

However, Dutch newspaper "De Volkskrant" reported the arrest of one of their photographers for capturing images of the capsule in operation. The Schaffhausen police have yet to provide further clarification.

Dr. Philip Nitschke, an Australian physician associated with Exit International, stated that his organization was advised by legal experts that the use of "Sarco" in Switzerland is legally permissible. Nevertheless, several prosecutors have hinted that anyone operating the capsule could potentially face criminal charges, according to Swiss newspaper "Blick," in July.

After the 64-year-old woman's death in the "Sarco" capsule, questions about the legality of murder and manslaughter arose. Despite Swiss law permitting assisted suicide, using the capsule could potentially lead to criminal charges, as suggested by some prosecutors.

