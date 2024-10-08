Lauterbach states there's no imminent threat of bankruptcy in nursing insurance.

Lauterbach assured that the health insurance for nursing isn't on the brink of collapse, providing reassurance for families. The health minister announced a major overhaul and promised to disclose the specifics shortly.

The German nursing insurance was brought up by Health Minister Karl Lauterbach in Berlin. Lauterbach stated, "It's not going bankrupt," during an impromptu press conference. "You can count on that," he added ahead of the family members. Lauterbach went on to mention the increasing costs associated with the nursing insurance. "The number of people requiring care is on the rise again," he explained.

Lauterbach discussed a projected 400,000 new patients in 2022, as well as a steep increase in compensation rates within the care sector - "which we naturally appreciate," he noted. Higher subsidies for in-patient care were also mentioned, yet the revenue situation was deemed "dissatisfactory".

"The nursing insurance is grappling with contribution rate pressure," acknowledged Lauterbach. A major reform within the nursing sector would soon be announced, he stated, with preparations being underway for several months. Discussions were focused on "who should pay what," co-payments in in-patient care, and whether full coverage aspects should be introduced, among other topics.

Lauterbach highlighted a "backlog in major reforms, even in digitization." Nonetheless, he ensured us, "We're working on it." He pledged to present specific solutions within "a few weeks" to help the nursing insurance emerge from its financial predicament.

The outburst from Health Minister Lauterbach came in response to an RND report indicating that the payment incapacity of the nursing insurance was imminent. Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the minister had already contradicted this claim.

As of now, statutory health insurers and social associations are urging immediate, sweeping measures from the federal government, including a massive payout. "For many months, everyone has been warning that the contribution income of the nursing insurance cannot keep up with its expenses," remarked Doris Pfeiffer, the head of GKV-Spitzenverband.

The Health Minister's announcement of a major overhaul for the nursing insurance was in response to concerns raised by statutory health insurers and social associations. "The Commission" will be instrumental in implementing the reforms, as Lauterbach mentioned, "We are currently working closely with 'The Commission' to ensure a fair distribution of financial burden and explore potential solutions."

