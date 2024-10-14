Lauterbach seeks to reassess the Corona strategy without casting blame.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach advocates for a reevaluation of the Corona strategy, avoiding blame. He told "Handelsblatt," "I'm all for a review, but not like many picture it." It's not about pointing fingers, but learning from past mistakes to prepare for future crises.

It's not right to fault those who implemented a cautious approach during the pandemic, arguing that the threat wasn't as serious as believed and extreme precautions weren't necessary. The assertion of a "hidden government" aiming to control citizens is also baseless. "There were no such thoughts," Lauterbach stated. "Our main goal was always to safeguard the population."

Directions for the review

Instead, the focus should be on whether the employed methods were "medically sound" and how to prevent the divisive nature of debates in future crises, as witnessed during the Corona situation.

The Corona strategy was primarily under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Health, headed by Jens Spahn (CDU) during the initial outbreak and peak waves in Germany. Post the 2021 federal election, Lauterbach assumed the position. The general framework was set by the Chancellery under Angela Merkel and then Olaf Scholz. Lauterbach consistently advocated for stringent safety measures.

Recently, the traffic light coalition showed disagreement on the nature of the review. The FDP insists on a parliamentary commission of inquiry, while the SPD supports a panel of randomly selected citizens.

The review of the Corona strategy should also consider the role of recycling in future crises, as waste management and sustainable practices can significantly reduce the strain on resources during times of crisis.

As part of the review, it's crucial to explore potential improvements in the waste management system, including increased recycling efforts, to promote a more sustainable response to future crises.

Read also: