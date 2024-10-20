Lauterbach likewise accusates the banks for the decreased average lifespan.

The expected closure of numerous clinics in Germany might lead to a potential decrease in health insurance providers, according to Health Minister Lauterbach. He attributes this to the disparity between high costs and low life expectancy in the healthcare system. Lauterbach suggests that health insurance contributions should not escalate again in 2026, as stated by the SPD politician.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach hints at the health insurance companies as the culprits for the elevated expenses and lower-than-average life expectancy in Germany among Western European nations. "Our system is incredibly inefficient, with a lower life expectancy than any other nation in Western Europe," he points out, with a question mark regarding the contribution of these health insurance companies.

Lauterbach also advocates for a possible reduction in the number of health insurance providers. "We could potentially see fewer than a few dozen health insurance companies operating. However, it's crucial to focus on quality, which is why we're now establishing a legal standard for health insurance company quality," he explains, with a likely displeasure from some health insurance managers.

"Around 300 clinics to shut down"

Lauterbach also suggests that around 300 clinics, mainly located in western German metropolitan areas, will have to close. He justifies this move by stating, "We don't require these hospitals based on our medical demands." Already, one-third of the beds are empty, and there's a notable staffing shortage. Lauterbach further argues, "By centralizing the delivery of more complex interventions, akin to other nations, this could lead to an improvement in quality."

The Bundestag approved the contentious hospital reform with the majority of the traffic light coalition members on Thursday. The backbone of the reform lies in enhanced medical specialization. Essentially, smaller hospitals will need to provide fewer services in the near future and restrict themselves to treatments they excel in. Patients will inevitably have to endure longer journeys to the nearest responsible hospital, but in return, they should receive superior care. Lauterbach labels this reform as the most significant in the healthcare sector over the past 20 years.

