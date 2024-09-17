Lauterbach issues alert over increasing probability of prolonged COVID-impact

Despite the pandemic presumably being behind us, coronaviruses remain a threat, as cautioned by Health Minister Lauterbach. He forecasts that numerous individuals across the country will contract these viruses during the upcoming winter season. A percentage of these individuals might later grapple with Long Covid, exacerbating their health issues.

At a discussion on Long Covid attended by healthcare professionals, researchers, and sufferers in Berlin, Lauterbach discussed this concern. He shared that millions will fall ill with Covid again this winter, with some subsequently developing ME/CFS, commonly known as Long Covid. While the risk is diminished for vaccinated and previously infected individuals, it remains present.

Severe Symptoms Prevalent

Long Covid refers to persistent symptoms that linger past the initial 4-week recovery period or spontaneously resurface later. Post Covid refers to the condition experienced more than 12 weeks after the corona infection. These symptoms, which can be quite harsh, may appear individually or in combination. Common symptoms include extreme exhaustion, persistent weakness, lung and breathing difficulties, headaches, concentration issues, and memory problems.

ME/CFS (Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome) is a severe neurological and autoimmune disorder that often leads to substantial physical disability. ME/CFS may develop post-corona infection and is one of the most severe long-term implications of Long Covid. The disease is characterized by a rapid decline in condition following minimal physical exertion.

Slim Chances of a Cure

Lauterbach admitted that there's little promise of a cure. Furthermore, the care for those suffering remains inadequate, according to Charité professor Carmen Scheibenbogen, who manages the Immunodeficiency Outpatient Clinic at the Berlin University Medical Center.

Lauterbach reiterated, "The matter has not disappeared and won't do so. Consequently, it's crucial that we persist in discussing it." This was the fourth such meeting.

The minister referenced several research funding programs worth approximately 150 million euros over the coming years. Various projects under this program are set to commence this year.

In light of the predicted rise in coronavirus cases during the winter season, Health Minister Lauterbach strongly encourages vaccination against the coronavirus to reduce the risk of long-term complications. Despite the reduced risk for vaccinated individuals, those who contract Covid-19 may still develop severe conditions like ME/CFS, a debilitating neurological and autoimmune disorder associated with Long Covid.

Read also: