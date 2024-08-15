- Lauterbach in hospital: Will not let house sink

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has defended his controversial hospital reform despite concerns and pledged support to the Werner Forßmann Clinic in Eberswalde during a visit. The specialized hospital is perfectly suited for the reform, said the SPD politician in Eberswalde. However, it's important that the clinic, which is currently running a deficit, can also survive until the reform. "We will not let this house go under," said Lauterbach. In a transition phase, hospitals will be provided with funds. "For this, the contribution rate of health insurance companies may even have to rise again."

The Werner Forßmann Clinic in Eberswalde has a huge significance for the supply of the region, especially in the areas of tumor and accident treatment and strokes, according to Lauterbach. The clinic with around 450 beds treats patients from the districts of Barnim and Uckermark, as well as parts of the district of Märkisch-Oderland, according to its own statements.

The clinic does good work, but gets too few cases because these are still being done in nearby hospitals, said Lauterbach. Highly specialized treatments could be done better in specialized clinics. In the future, small hospitals will be opened for outpatient care.

"Anyone who blocks or delays the reform runs the risk that hospitals will go bankrupt," said Lauterbach. The sooner the reform is implemented, the more hospitals can survive.

The legislative plans aim to reduce financial pressure and establish uniform quality standards. To this end, the remuneration will be changed to flat rates for treatment cases. In the future, clinics will receive 60 percent of the remuneration already for maintaining certain offers. The financing by health insurance companies will be based on more precisely defined "performance groups" that also set minimum requirements.

"However, I look at the reform plans with great concern," said Michael Jacob, CEO of the state hospital association, in contrast. "We have known for years that change is inevitable, now we are right in the middle of it," the hospital in Eberswalde had announced before the minister's visit.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 54 hospitals at 66 locations in Brandenburg. In 1990, there were 73 hospitals.

