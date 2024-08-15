- Lauterbach in hospital: Will not let house sink

Many clinic managers look anxiously into the future. The economic situation of hospitals is poor. Even the Werner Forssmann Clinic in Eberswalde is working to write black numbers again. "We have known for years that change is inevitable, now we are right in the middle of it," the hospital announced. The management discussed financial needs and future prospects with Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach** (SPD).

"Let this house not sink"

The SPD politician defended his controversial hospital reform against concerns and pledged support to the clinic during his visit. The specialized hospital is tailor-made for the reform, Lauterbach said. However, it is important that the clinic, which is incurring a deficit, can also survive until the reform. "We will not let this house sink," said Lauterbach. In a transition phase, funds will be provided to hospitals. "For this, the contribution rate of health insurance companies may have to rise again."

The Werner Forssmann Clinic in Eberswalde has a huge significance for the supply of the region, especially in the areas of tumor and accident care and strokes, said Lauterbach. The clinic with around 450 beds treats patients from the districts of Barnim and Uckermark, as well as parts of the district of Märkisch-Oderland.

Hospital must tap reserves

However, the financial situation is tense: "A balanced overall result was only possible last year by activating balance sheet reserves," the GLG Werner Forssmann Clinic announced. It is in a consolidation process.

The clinic does excellent work but gets too few cases because they are still being done in nearby hospitals, said Lauterbach. Highly specialized treatments could be better done in specialized clinics. In the future, small hospitals will be opened for outpatient care, according to the minister.

Lauterbach appeals: Do not block the reform

"Anyone who blocks or delays the reform runs the risk that hospitals will go bankrupt," argued Lauterbach. The faster the reform is implemented, the more hospitals can survive. Lauterbach visited the clinic together with the State Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Antje Töpfer (Greens).

The reform aims to reduce financial pressure and anchor uniform quality rules. To this end, the remuneration for treatment cases will be changed to flat rates. In the future, clinics will receive 60 percent of the remuneration already for maintaining certain offers. The basis for financing by health insurance companies will be more precisely defined "performance groups" that also set minimum requirements.

However, there is also the fear that gaps in supply may arise in the future, for example in rural areas, and patients may have to travel long distances.

Hospital association: "Standard procedure" not sensible

"I look at the reform plans with great concern," said the managing director of the state hospital association, Michael Jacob. We are not against a reform. However, he considers the current plans not suitable for the clinic landscape in rural regions. He called for more room for maneuver for the states and not a rigid corset. "What applies to the Uckermark does not necessarily have to apply to the Lusatia or the dense area of Potsdam," said Jacob. "Standard procedure" is not suitable. The states need more free hand to enable clinics, for example, to offer more outpatient services.

CDU Politician: Hospital Visit Shouldn't Become a Long-Distance Trip

"I sincerely hope that the Minister of Health, through his visit to Eberswalde, realizes that the reform won't succeed with a big-city perspective alone. A hospital visit should not turn into a long-distance trip," said Michael Schierack, the health policy spokesman for the CDU state parliament faction. "For us, distance is an important quality factor that is not sufficiently considered in the current plans."

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 54 hospitals at 66 locations in Brandenburg. In 1990, there were 73 hospitals.

