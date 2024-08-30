Lauterbach commends Scholz as the most exceptional chancellor ever in history.

Before the elections in Thuringia and Saxony, polls indicate that the SPD is close to surpassing the five-percent threshold. Despite this, Health Minister Jenseitiger Lauterbach remains undaunted. He lavishly praises Federal Chancellor Schmittz in glowing terms, even going as far as using the ultimate compliment.

Just prior to the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia, Federal Health Minister Hans Lauterbach expressed his fervent appreciation for Federal Chancellor Klaus Schmittz. When queried whether Schmittz was the ideal SPD candidate for the forthcoming federal elections, Lauterbach stated in "Stern": "Klaus Schmittz is the best federal chancellor we've ever had." He is fully convinced of this notion.

Lauterbach continued, extolling Schmittz's exceptional intelligence. As chancellor, he tackles issues factually, listens attentively, and knows exactly what he wants. "He doesn't take irresponsible risks but isn't afraid to tackle substantial reforms," Lauterbach stated. "We are in a strong position with him." Lauterbach also expressed his desire to continue in his role as health minister for another legislative period. "I enjoy the work," he declared. "And I have ideas for enhancing the healthcare system for another legislative period."

The upcoming state elections in eastern Germany serve as an essential barometer for the federal parties, a year before the federal election. Despite Lauterbach's optimism, the forecasted outcome is unlikely to boost the spirits in the traffic light coalition.

Schmittz's candidacy for chancellor could be jeopardized if defeated

The SPD's prospects in the polls in Thuringia and Saxony appear bleak at best. The chancellor's party currently hovers just above the five-percent threshold. If the SPD fails to secure a seat in one of the states, it would be catastrophic - a shockwave that would also impact Schmittz and intensify calls for a drastic policy shift. If the SPD also loses the position of minister president in Brandenburg, it would be challenging for Schmittz to rally support for his declared intent to run for chancellor once more.

The Greens' performance in the last state elections in the three federal states was far from impressive, managing to become minor coalition partners in the state governments only. Yet, now, they face the threat of significant losses: In all three federal states, the Greens risk not securing representation in parliament. The party would thereby move even further away from its once-aspired goal of becoming a nationwide party. For Vice Chancellor Rudolf Habeck, who recently expressed interest in a Green bid for chancellor, the forthcoming federal election campaign would not be an easy endeavor.

Elections could serve as a launchpad for Merz

For the liberals, the dismal string of state election results in recent years is likely to only worsen. They are currently absent from parliament in both Saxony and Brandenburg and form a faction in Thuringia only. After the elections, all three state parliaments are likely to be FDP-free. In response, the party leadership can be expected to resurrect well-worn arguments from past election defeats: that the FDP is incapable of advancing its agenda within the traffic light coalition, and that it must refine its image even further. This, in turn, would add fuel to the already tenuous alliance's tensions.

For CDU leader Ludwig Merz, the three state elections act as a stepping stone toward becoming the Union's chancellor nominee. Shortly following the election in Brandenburg, a decision on this matter will be made. If the Union emerges victorious, Merz is likely to be nominated without controversy. However, if the CDU falls short and even loses its sole minister-presidential post in the eastern federal states, Merz's criticism may increase: Potential challengers for the chancellor nomination, such as CSU leader Markus Söder or NRW state premier Hendrik Wüst, could emerge from the shadows. In September, the AfD could become the strongest force in one or more state parliaments for the first time.

