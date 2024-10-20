Lauterbach accuses banks of contributing to shortened life spans

Recent clinic closures in Germany might lead to a potential decrease in health insurance firms. Health Minister Lauterbach highlights the inconsistency of high expenses and subpar life expectancy. He asserts that premium increments won't occur once more in 2026.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach suggested that a premium hike in 2026 is unlikely. In an interview with "Bild am Sonntag," he propositioned, "I don't believe we'll need to augment health insurance premiums again in 2026." If the traffic light government successfully executes the ongoing reforms, "then the contribution rate will also remain steady."

Lauterbach implicitly accuses health insurance companies for the high costs and modest lifespan in Germany. "We have an inefficient system; life expectancy in Western Europe isn't inferior to any other nation." With this low lifespan, he inquires, "What role have the health insurance firms played?"

Lauterbach also contemplates the reduction of health insurance firms to be logical. "We envision approximately several dozen fewer health insurance firms. However, it must pertain to quality, and hence we're now making the quality of health insurance firms comparable by law. Incidentally, not every health insurance executive is enthused about this."

"Several hundred clinics will shut down"

He also explains that clinics, especially in western German cities, must close some facilities. "Several hundred services will cease operation." His rationale: "We don't require these medical facilities." Currently, one-third of the beds are vacant, and there's a staff shortage. Lauterbach: "It's also a quality improvement if we centralize the delivery of more intricate procedures, as other nations do."

The Bundestag ratified the controversial hospital reform with the majority of the traffic light coalition on Thursday. The reform's core revolves around strengthened medical specialization. Primarily, smaller hospitals will have to provide fewer services in the future, focusing on those interventions they excel at. Patients will need to endure longer trips to the nearest responsible hospital but will, in return, benefit from improved care. Lauterbach refers to this as the most significant health reform in two decades.

