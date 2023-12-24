Dixie Chicks founding member - Laura Lynch killed in car accident

Laura Lynch, former singer and bassist of the Dixie Chicks, has died in a car accident. As the US magazine "People" reports, citing authorities, the founding member of the country band died on Friday in a head-on collision on a highway in Hudspeth County in the US state of Texas. Lynch was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The musician was 65 years old.

"Radiant light"

The Grammy-winning country band The Chicks, as Dixie Chicks is now known, released a statement on Instagram: "We are shocked and saddened by the death of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. The time we spent with her making music, laughing and traveling together holds a special place in our hearts." She was instrumental in the band's early success, she said, and her undeniable talents "helped us perform not just on street corners, but on stages all over Texas and the Midwest." Lynch was a shining light, "her infectious energy and humor gave the band its luster in its early days."

The band Dixie Chicks was founded in Dallas in 1989. Lynch, who was part of the original line-up with Robin Lynn Macy (65) and sisters Martie (54) and Emily Erwin (51), recorded three albums with the band. Robin Lynn Macy left the band in 1992, three years later Laura Lynch also left. Today, sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer are joined by Natalie Maines (49). In 2020, the trio changed their band name to The Chicks, apparently to avoid the old Southern term "Dixie".

Source: www.stern.de