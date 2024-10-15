Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsentertainment

Laura Dern commends her co-star Liam Hemsworth for their handling of intimate scenes, labeling him as the most secure individual during their filming.

Actress Laura Dern commends her fellow actor Liam Hemsworth during a chat about shooting delicate scenes for the Netflix film "Lonely Planet."

 and  Viktoria Klein
2 min read
Liam Hemsworth and Laura Dern spotted at a showing of "Lonely Planet" in New York City on October...
Liam Hemsworth and Laura Dern spotted at a showing of "Lonely Planet" in New York City on October 1st.

Laura Dern commends her co-star Liam Hemsworth for their handling of intimate scenes, labeling him as the most secure individual during their filming.

In a recent interview, Dern, 57, shared with People magazine that she felt incredibly fortunate to collaborate with Hemsworth, 34, as he was someone she could openly discuss anything with, without any reservations.

The duo, as revealed in this interview published on Friday, had formed a tight bond by the time they were shooting their scenes. They had no boundaries when it came to discussing personal matters or creative problems, professionally speaking.

Dern also acknowledged the role of the intimacy coordinator in helping them navigate any intimate scenes. They had numerous discussions and planned out every move carefully, ensuring that everyone involved in the process, both in front and behind the camera, felt safe and comfortable.

The job of an intimacy coordinator is to support actors during intimate scenes, providing guidance for activities such as kissing, physical touch, and simulated sexual scenes. They work closely with the actors and production team to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for everyone involved.

Dern, who clinched the Best Supporting Actress award at the Oscars in 2020 for "Marriage Story", praised the current state of filmmaking, where everyone feels empowered to express themselves and set boundaries without fear of repercussions.

She reminisced about her and Hemsworth's earlier experiences in Hollywood, where such freedom wasn't always available.

Dern, with a prestigious career in Hollywood, has earned Oscar nominations for her performances in "Wild" and "Rambling Rose", and went on to win the award 4 years ago.

Hemsworth, best known for his portrayal of Gale Hawthorne in the "Hunger Games" series, features alongside Dern in "Lonely Planet". According to Netflix, the movie tells the story of a "newly single novelist", played by Dern, who develops an unexpected connection with a younger man who is rethinking his life choices.

The interview unveiled that Dern and Hemsworth shared an unprecedented level of openness during filming, making entertainment a shared and enriching experience for both actors. Their discussions about personal matters and creative challenges contributed significantly to the success of their collaboration.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public
At Leipzig Airport, the delivery package ignited upon impact with the ground.
Politics

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK.

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK. During the summer, an incident involving a flaming package at Leipzig Airport raised eyebrows. German intelligence suspects a Moscow-orchestrated operation to be behind it. Now, a similar occurrence has been unveiled in the UK. The British counter-terrorist authorities are scrutinizing if Russian

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public