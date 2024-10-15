Laura Dern commends her co-star Liam Hemsworth for their handling of intimate scenes, labeling him as the most secure individual during their filming.

In a recent interview, Dern, 57, shared with People magazine that she felt incredibly fortunate to collaborate with Hemsworth, 34, as he was someone she could openly discuss anything with, without any reservations.

The duo, as revealed in this interview published on Friday, had formed a tight bond by the time they were shooting their scenes. They had no boundaries when it came to discussing personal matters or creative problems, professionally speaking.

Dern also acknowledged the role of the intimacy coordinator in helping them navigate any intimate scenes. They had numerous discussions and planned out every move carefully, ensuring that everyone involved in the process, both in front and behind the camera, felt safe and comfortable.

The job of an intimacy coordinator is to support actors during intimate scenes, providing guidance for activities such as kissing, physical touch, and simulated sexual scenes. They work closely with the actors and production team to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for everyone involved.

Dern, who clinched the Best Supporting Actress award at the Oscars in 2020 for "Marriage Story", praised the current state of filmmaking, where everyone feels empowered to express themselves and set boundaries without fear of repercussions.

She reminisced about her and Hemsworth's earlier experiences in Hollywood, where such freedom wasn't always available.

Dern, with a prestigious career in Hollywood, has earned Oscar nominations for her performances in "Wild" and "Rambling Rose", and went on to win the award 4 years ago.

Hemsworth, best known for his portrayal of Gale Hawthorne in the "Hunger Games" series, features alongside Dern in "Lonely Planet". According to Netflix, the movie tells the story of a "newly single novelist", played by Dern, who develops an unexpected connection with a younger man who is rethinking his life choices.

The interview unveiled that Dern and Hemsworth shared an unprecedented level of openness during filming, making entertainment a shared and enriching experience for both actors. Their discussions about personal matters and creative challenges contributed significantly to the success of their collaboration.

