Laundry containers on fire in front of laundry

For reasons as yet unexplained, laundry containers catch fire in front of a laundry in Crailsheim during the night.

Before a laundry facility in Crailsheim, in the Schwaebisch Hall district, several washing containers caught fire during the night. Approximately 20 to 30 containers were on fire when emergency services arrived, according to the police. The building exterior wall was also affected by the fire. The fire was extinguished during the night. Firefighters remained on site for post-extinguishing work. No one was injured. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage were initially unknown.

The laundry facility in Crailsheim, located in the County of Schwäbisch Hall and part of Baden-Württemberg, experienced a fire that engulfed several washing containers during the night. Despite the fire reaching the building's exterior wall, no injuries were reported due to effective firefighting efforts.

