Fire - Laundry containers on fire in front of laundry

Before a laundry facility in Crailsheim, in the Schwaebisch Hall district, several washing containers caught fire during the night. Approximately 20 to 30 containers were on fire when emergency services arrived, according to the police. The building exterior wall was also affected by the fire. The fire was extinguished during the night. Firefighters remained on site for post-extinguishing work. No one was injured. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage were initially unknown.

